“For me, a role is a role,” says Nawazuddin Siddiqui

His repertoire boasts of commercial as well as unconventional films. Starting his career in the industry with miniscule roles, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has established himself as one of the finest actors in Bollywood. From an onscreen police officer to a serial killer to a labourer, the actor has essayed variety of roles and has also been lauded for the same.

Most recently, the versatile actor essayed a negative character of North Indian heritage in the upcoming Sridevi starrer, Mom, needing him to don a distinct look, that took over two hours of makeup every day and a wig to appear partially bald. Talking about the same the actor said, “It took over two hours every single day for us to get the look right. We used prosthetics, and shooting in the hot climate of Delhi and Mumbai was quite tough. But I am happy with the way it has turned out. People are intrigued and I guess that’s exactly what an actor wants. Plus, I got to work with Sridevi, who has been my favourite actress even before I entered films.”

Unabashed about defying norms of a typical male protagonist, the actor thinks that the ‘good-looking Bollywood Hero’ template is gradually wearing out, paving way for gifted newcomers. Nawazuddin says, “For me, a role is a role. It doesn’t matter if it’s big or small, as long as it is good. It gives me more visibility as an actor and that’s what I am here for. Money was never my criteria to become an actor. Plus, ‘good-looking’ is such a subjective term. God has made everyone different yet equal, so who are we to differentiate and call someone conventional or unconventional?”

Sridevi, who is returning to the big screen after 2012 with Mom, will be sharing screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui for the first time and the film is slated to release on July 7. Besides this, the actor is also gearing up for the release of the Tiger Shroff starrer Munna Michael which is slated to release on July 21.