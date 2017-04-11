Rishi Kapoor gets into an abusive twitter fight with a Pakistani woman

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Rishi Kapoor gets into an abusive twitter fight with a Pakistani woman

Rishi Kapoor is not the one who takes things lightly on the microblogging site Twitter. The veteran actor’s unabashed controversial comments and truth bombs have only created problems for him. Rishi Kapoor is not the one to mince words and goes to an extent to abuse people who troll him.

Once again, Rishi Kapoor has found himself in a mess. This time, he was at the receiving end of an abusive tweet by a woman. Recently, he shared a tweet in which he mentioned the amount of the attempts that are being made to improve the relation between India and Pakistan. He said that Pakistan just wants hatred.

Following Rishi Kapoor’s tweet, a mob of angry and mostly abusive tweets from Pakistanis was directed towards him. One of them was a woman who called him ‘f**king ignorant’. He warned her to mind her language.





After the conversation, Rishi Kapoor claimed the woman’s tweets are unavailable. But, she said that since he blocked her, her tweets are not visible to him.

