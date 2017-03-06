Rishi Kapoor apparently abused a woman on Twitter

Rishi Kapoor is known to be an outspoken actor in real life and even on social media site Twitter. The veteran actor has never stopped himself from hitting back at the trolls or any kind of online criticism. Time and again, he even calls out people on twitter, pokes fun at them and tries to keep up with the trends.

In a recent Twitter drama, Rishi Kapoor has somehow managed to grab unwanted attention. It all started when Rishi Kapoor asked his followers, “QUIZ. What do Rishi Kapoor and Karan Johar have something similar and common between them?” Some of them answered correctly that both of them have named their kids after their parents.

While Rishi Kapoor received correct answers, he also got trolled as well. Instead of ignoring the trolls, he started abusing them publicly. What came to notice was when one of his followers shared a direct message of Rishi Kapoor in which the veteran actor had used filthy language. Later on, he blocked the user. This happened when the woman started criticising the actor and was abused by the actor. She shared his direct message screenshot which was abusive. She deleted the tweet later.

Rishi Kapoor is yet to comment on the matter.