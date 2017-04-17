REVEALED: The terrace of Karan Johar’s pad designed by Gauri Khan

A few days back, we had reported about the baby nursery which was designed by Gauri Khan for Karan Johar’s twin children viz., Yash and Roohi. As a mark of gratitude, Karan Johar, who had termed the same as ‘paradise’, tweeted “My baby nursery designed by @gaurikhan with so much love and care….its my paradise!!! Love you gauri….”

This time round, Karan Johar revealed on the social media his terrace which has been designed by the ‘exceptionally talented and beautiful’ Gauri Khan. He posted “My terrace designed by the exceptionally talented and beautiful @gaurikhan”.

On the professional front, Karan Johar is all set for the release of the most eagerly awaited sequel of Baahubali, which has been titled Bahubali 2 – The Conclusion. ‘Dharma Productions’ is presenting the Hindi version of the film. As for the other films, Karan Johar wrote on the social media that he was still writing his next film and the cast will be decided much later.