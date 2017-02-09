Revealed: Shah Rukh Khan’s much talked about tattoo is actually a temporary one

Besides the fact that they are Bollywood celebrities, there is yet another aspect that binds the likes of superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Sushmita Sen, Dev Patel and many more. And the name that binds all of them happens to be Al Alva, a Mumbai based tattoo artist, whose ‘ink’ speaks volumes. Ever since the time Shah Rukh Khan sported a ‘wheel like’ tattoo on his chest, it had become the talk of the town in no time. Needless to say that, the same tattoo became one of the ‘in-demand’ tattoos in many parlours.

Bollywood Hungama caught up with the tattoo artist Al Alva, who gave us a stark revelation about the much talked about Shah Rukh Khan’s tattoo, which looked extremely real. Al Alva revealed that, “Shah Rukh Khan’s tattoo was basically a temporary one. We had done 2-3 of his films. After he had seen a couple of tattoos from New Zealand, he told us the exact design what he wanted. There was one design called ‘Maori’, which we did on his chest. There was one more tattoo on his back, where he wrote “We Love You Farah”, during the making of Happy New Year. Whatever tattoos we had done for Shah Rukh Khan, were all temporary. It took us one full day to do the same.”

Speaking about the difference between a temporary tattoo and a permanent one, the ever-so- vibrant Al Alva said that while the temporary tattoos were done with a medicated Chinese ink having henna base, and the permanent ones gets done using a machine and an anaesthetic cream. Al Alva, who has done as many as seven tattoos on Shah Rukh Khan, operates from his tattoo studio which is located in Mumbai under the name of ‘Al’s Tattoo Studio’.