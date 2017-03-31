REVEALED: The reason behind Salman Khan’s shirtless look in the song ‘O O Jaane Jaana’

The year 1998 saw the release of the Salman Khan–Kajol starrer Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. The film, besides becoming a blockbuster, also made an overnight star out of the singer Kamaal Khan, who sang the hit track ‘O O Jaane Jaana’. Readers may know that this was the first time ever that Salman Khan was seen in his by-now-famous shirtless look. Recently, Salman Khan gave some startling revelations about the famous song.

Salman Khan revealed that, the famous track ‘O O Jaane Jaana’ was supposed to be a part of Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai (which had Twinkle Khanna as his co-star). But, it was got rejected by the film’s makers. In fact many other filmmakers also rejected the song. Salman Khan however stated that he truly loved the track and hence decided to use the song in his home production Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya.

If that wasn’t enough, then, Salman Khan also revealed the real reason behind him going shirtless in the song. And the reason that he stated was that, the size of shirts available just would not fit him at all! Hence Sohail Khan who directed the film just told Salman to just go shirtless on stage.

The rest, as they say, is history!