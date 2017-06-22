REVEALED: Nargis Fakhri’s sizzling HOT look in her music video

Just a couple of days back, we had reported that model turned actress Nargis Fakhri would soon be making her singing debut with singer – composer Parichay. In fact we also shared a teaser image of Nargis from the said video. Well taking to Instagram, Nargis Fakhri revealed her two different looks from the music video of the song.

Sharing an image that features her wearing a lingerie top paired with distressed denims, a jacket and a bandana on her head, Nargis Fakhri who will be seen playing a ‘fantasy chick’ in the music video looks set to raise the temperatures. Titled ‘Habitaan Vigarddi’ the track will also feature Canadian rap-legend Kardinal. Talking about the same Nargis added, “Who’s ready to Rock? My beautiful makeup and hair by @endlessbeautystudio #malihajkhan. On set for #HabitaanVigarddi @parichayonline @kardinalo”.

Later, Nargis shared yet another image from the music video adding, “Let’s get this party started…. Makeup by @endlessbeautystudio for my upcoming music video with @parichayonline and @kardinalo. Loving the #hudabeauty3dhighlight”.

As for Nargis Fakhri’s singing in ‘Habitaan Vigarddi’, the actress has crooned just the Punjabi chorus in this one, however we hear that Parichay and Nargis are again teaming up for another track, in which the actress will have a lot more vocals.