REVEALED: Karan Johar had made his acting debut with a TV serial and not DDLJ!

Recently, the prolific film maker Karan Johar not only made national headlines, but also shocked many when he became a proud father of twin children (son Yash and daughter Roohi) through surrogacy. While Karan Johar has always been that kind of person who likes to shock people, this time round, Bollywood Hungama has a scoop that will sweep you off the floors.

Those who have watched Bollywood’s all time blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), must have surely seen Karan Johar playing the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s friend. While many may believe that Karan Johar had made his acting debut with this film, here is some piece of trivia that Bollywood Hungama just discovered.

The trivia is that, much before Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge got made, Karan Johar had made his acting debut with…. hold your breath … a TV serial named Indradhanush. Karan Johar was around 14-15 years of age during his stint with the serial, which was directed by Aanand Mahendroo and was jointly written by Rajeev B. Agarwal and Liliput. Besides Karan Johar, Indradhanush also starred Jitendra Rajpal as Appuswamy Krishnamurthy aka Appu, Girish Karnad as his father and Deepa Lagoo as his mother. Besides them all, the serial also saw the ace filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and the beautiful actress Urmila Matondkar also playing important roles in it.

In one of the TV shows recently, Karan Johar even confessed that by the time Indradhanush had premiered on TV, he had already reached college. And in college, there were a lot of ragging that had taken place because of his stint in the TV serial. In fact, even in the recently released tell-all biography titled ‘An Unsuitable Boy’, Karan Johar had spoken about him acting in the TV serial Indradhanush, much before he made a name for himself as a filmmaker.