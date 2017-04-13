REVEALED: Kangna Ranaut’s look in Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi

Over the past couple of months, Kangna Ranaut has been in the news for various reasons. From her film to her rather controversial statements about Bollywood, Kangna has been in the limelight. Well, away from the controversies we managed to get our hands on Kangna Ranaut’s proposed look in the film Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi.

While the film will feature Kangna Ranaut playing the role of the fierce queen Rani Laxmibhai of Jhansi, her look in the sketch released by its makers features a rather intriguing avatar of Kangna. Sporting short hair, a turban with earrings and a nose ring, the sketch completes Kangna’s look of a regal queen. As for the film, Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi is directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi aka Krish and is written by KV Vijayendra Prasad.

Currently, preparatory work on the film is well underway with Kangna who has been practising horse riding. In fact the actress whose last release Rangoon didn’t fare too well at the box office will also be learning sword fighting, for the film. As for the shoot of the film, we hear that the film will go on floors in the first week of June.