Revealed: Here’s what Alia Bhatt thinks of her contemporary Shraddha Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor may have started out their Bollywood carriers more or less at the same time. But, both of them, although being star kids, have chosen different paths to success. Though their paths differ there is always that chance of competition for certain roles between the two. However, the newer breed of actors seem to be making it a point to stay away from eating into each other’s domain.

Revealing her thoughts Alia Bhatt dismisses the rumours of competition and has only positive words for Shraddha as she says that though popular opinion is that she is ahead of Shraddha Kapoor, the latter has more films that have reach the Rs. 100 crore mark and that technically Shraddha is ahead of her.

If that wasn’t all, Alia Bhatt also reveals that while she isn’t someone who constantly keeps tabs on her contemporaries, she is aware of what work Shraddha Kapoor is doing and that though she doesn’t see a race between them, she is not just fond of Shraddha and Parineeti Chopra, but also fond of their work.

Back on the film front, Alia Bhatt who was last seen in the 2016 release Dear Zindagi, will next be seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan in Badrinath Ki Dulhania and later in Dragon.