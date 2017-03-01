REVEALED: First Look of Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Drive

Readers may recall that, it was only recently, when we had reported about Jacqueline Fernandez starting her preparation for her next film with Sushant Singh Rajput. We had also mentioned that the makers are planning on narrowing down the title Drive for the same. And now here’s a glimpse of the film that was shared on social media.

The producer of the film, Karan Johar tweeted the ‘first look’ featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Sushant Singh Rajput in suave avatars with a caption that read, “The FRANCHISE FUN begins….DRIVE directed by @Tarunmansukhani starring @itsSSR and @Asli_Jacqueline starts today!!The first of the series!”. The film is being directed by Tarun Mansukhani. Earlier, Karan had revealed that the film, which is said to be an action adventure, will be a franchisee.

Besides Drive, both, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sushant Singh Rajput have also been busy with their other respective films. While Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen with the hunky Sidharth Malhotra in the Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK directed Reload, Sushant Singh Rajput will be seen in Raabta (the directorial debut of producer Dinesh Vijan) and the space adventure drama Çhanda Mama Door Ke that is being directed by Sanjay Puran Singh.