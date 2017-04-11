Revealed: Alia Bhatt’s connection with ‘The Jack Rabbit’

Even though she may perform her roles in superlative excellence, what is really striking about Alia Bhatt is that she has always maintained her figure the way it should be for a girl of her age. Even though Alia Bhatt may not be a fitness freak, she has always been someone who is extremely careful and cautious about her fitness.

A few months ago, readers may recall Alia Bhatt doing the bunny hop at the gym alongwith Katrina Kaif and Parineeti Chopra. This time round, Alia Bhatt captured herself indulged in performing ‘The Jack Rabbit’, which is touted to be one of world’s most hard core exercises. Alia Bhatt posted the adjoining video and captioned the same as “Jack rabbit done two ways on the reformer along with my favourite bosu! Great for stability, core, shoulder strength!!!! Love my #TuesdayMotivation@yasminkarachiwala #yasminsbodyimage”.

On the films’ front, Alia Bhatt will be soon seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji‘s superhero flick Dragon and also in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, in which she has been paired opposite Ranveer Singh.