REVEALED: Ali Fazal's look in the Hollywood film Victoria and Abdul

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
A while back we had reported that Ali Fazal who was seen in a small role in the Hollywood action film Fast And Furious 7 had been roped in for yet another international venture. In fact the actor, who recently completed shooting for Fukrey 2, had been roped in to play a role in the Hollywood film Victoria and Abdul.

Now, we came across this image of Ali, sporting his look from Victoria and Abdul while shooting for same in Agra. Interestingly the film will feature him sharing screen space with Dame Judi Dench.

In this picture, the actor is seen posing against the backdrop of Agra’s Taj Mahal along with crew members. Ali plays the role of Abdul, a close confidant of Queen Victoria, in the biographical-drama.

