This is the real reason why Kriti Kulhari has been stripping Irrfan Khan off his ‘fur’

Kriti Kulhari, after the success of her National award winning film Pink, is gearing up for her forthcoming projects. Whilst shooting for one of them co-starring Irrfan Khan, the two actors decided to do show their support towards #StriptheFur challenge, a campaign against animals’ fur trade.

Kriti Kulhari had already showcased her support towards the cause by posting a video of her ‘waxing’ her hand (symbolic of stripping the fur) and had even challenged a couple of her friends to do the same. The actress who has been working with Irrfan Khan for the film Raita also extended the challenge to him who gladly obliged.

In fact, sharing the video on his Twitter handle, the international star decided to take up the challenge and ended up ‘stripping the fur’ of a portion of his hand. Posting it on social media, Irrfan also added, “Showing solidarity with standing against animal fur trade … with #StripTheFur challenge … @IamKirtiKulhari”

On the other hand, Kriti appreciated Irrfan Khan’s sweet and sporting gesture for the cause and is currently on a lookout for many others who would make a contribution to the campaign by taking up the challenge. However, the actress is not a part of any animal welfare organization and is only a part of it because she truly believes in it.

Directed by Abhinay Deo, Raita is a comedy and is produced by RDP Motion Pictures and T-Series.