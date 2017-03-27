Ranbir Kapoor thanks Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan. Find out why…

Some time back, we had reported that Ranbir Kapoor’s new home in Pali Hill would feature interior designs by none other than Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and ace interior decorator Gauri Khan. While the Kapoor scion moved into his new apartment in December, Ranbir decided to thank Gauri Khan with a small note.

“It has been a very inspiring and enjoyable experience colloborating with Gauri. I didnt know what to expect in putting my first home together, but working with Gauri was amazing because in an instance, everything was so personal and to my taste”, read Ranbir Kapoor’s thank you note that Gauri Khan shared on her Instagram profile.

If that wasn’t enough, Gauri also gave us a glimpse into Ranbir’s home with another image. Sharing the same she posted, “Koffee with Ranbir@vastu. Saving the champagne for tomorrow @neetu54”.

Back on the film front, Ranbir Kapoor who was last seen in Karan Johar‘s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil will next be seen in Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos. While the film is yet to be released, Ranbir has commenced shooting for the Sanjay Dutt‘s biopic, post which he will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji‘s Dragon sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt.