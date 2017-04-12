Ranbir Kapoor confirms the release of Jagga Jasoos and this is the day!

Jagga Jasoos has been in news for the past couple of years, courtesy the many setbacks the film has been facing. From 2016, the release date was pushed many times as the final one was announced to be in April, but, the film once again was delayed and a release date was to be locked. Now, we hear that July has been finalized for its release or so Ranbir Kapoor says.

Ranbir Kapoor, who recently surprised everyone with his ‘Sanjay Dutt look’ at a recent event, also spoke about Jagga Jasoos. The film is special to him as he not only plays the protagonist, but, it also marks his foray into production. Asserting on the release of the film, Ranbir also spoke about how he got emotional about the last day of his shoot for Jagga Jasoos. He said, “It was a historic day for me since it was the last day of the Jagga Jasoos shoot. As you know I am really happy about it as it marks my debut as a producer. The film is releasing on July 14 and I hope to receive all your love and support for the same.”

One amongst the setbacks that the film faced was also said to be because of the breakup of Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif which happened whilst the film was still on floor. In the wake of the same, there were rumors about the actors avoiding each other on the sets as well as about Katrina staying away from promotions. However, quashing these speculations, Ranbir added, “The film is as much as hers as it is mine. Katrina will definitely be a part of promotions and we all will promote it together. There is a lot of hard work put into while making a film and we will put it across in the best way possible.”

Here’s the video of the same: