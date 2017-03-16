Radhika Apte reveals a HOT picture of herself and we can’t help drooling

Radhika Apte who was last seen in Phobia, Kabaali and Parched has certainly carved a niche for herself in the industry. The actress recently did a photoshoot for the fashion brand Shift. But what caught our attention was the sheer hot quotient of the photoshoot, the teaser of which was revealed on social networking site

The fashion brand shared just a single image from the shoot that featured the actress on their official Instagram account. Though the image focuses more on the fashion accessory, it does not really focus on Radhika in totality. Shot by Ashish Shah, styled by Shweta Sharma and make up by Clover Wootton, the monochrome shoot looks absolutely stunning and drool worthy. Though more images of the shoot are expected in the days to come, we guess we will have to be content with this for now.

Back on the film front, Radhika Apte will next be seen in Bhavesh Joshi and Padman.