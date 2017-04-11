Priyanka Chopra is over the moon after winning the National Award

BySubhash K. Jha
Priyanka Chopra who is currently shooting in LA is on top of the moon. The Marathi film Ventilator which she produced has won three National awards including Best Director for Rajesh Mapuskar.

Barely able to contain her excitement Priyanka says, “I just had a déjà vu moment. I was woken up early morning with the amazing news that our film Ventilator had won 3 National Awards. It was pretty much the same way I was informed when I had won my first National Award for Best Actress for Fashion!”

She feels much the same way now as she did then. “The emotions are the same… pride, joy, excitement, gratitude and so much more. Congratulations to (director) Rajesh Mapusker, (editor) Rameshwar Bhagat and (sound mixer) Alok De… so well deserved.”

Priyanka Chopra says being a producer on this project was not easy. “This was a difficult film to bring together… with such an amazing ensemble cast of over 116 actors from Marathi cinema and theatre backgrounds, tight deadlines and crazy schedules but we made it happen because we truly believed that this story needed to be told.”

The global actress and now a producer can’t help remembering her dear departed dad. “I wanted to make this film for my father and I know he would have been very proud right now. I am extremely proud of the entire team.”

Priyanka Chopra admits she has big plans as a producer. “We are barely a year and few films old and Ventilator is our first Marathi Film, so these wins are an extremely encouraging sign for us as a team. This is a reiteration that our production house Purple Pebble Pictures is headed in the right direction in terms of our vision – giving new talent a platform to showcase themselves, good storytelling and expanding the canvas of cinema, including regional.”

