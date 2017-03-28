Prateik Babbar gets an opportunity of a lifetime, meets Dalai Lama

Prateik Babbar may be away from the silver screen as he enjoys his journey towards spirituality but at the same time, he continues to retain his passion for acting through theatre performances. During his recent visit to Dharamshala located in the Himachal region of India, the actor got an opportunity of a lifetime when he came face to face with the renowned spiritual leader Dalai Lama.

Prateik Babbar has always been open about falling victim to substance abuse, post which the actor switched to spirituality and Buddhism in order to attain inner peace. So it was indeed a huge moment for the actor to come across Dalai Lama who is respected and honored all across the globe.

Prateik even took to Instagram to share the moment with his followers where he posted a picture and also added a caption saying, “#Blessed by His Holiness The Dalai Lama.. beyond #Grateful #ThankYou #Dharamshala.” The spiritual leader was on his usual visit to Dharamshala which is home to many Tibetians. Raving that it was his childhood dream to meet the famous Buddhist monk, he also received words of wisdom from the leader himself about following the path of spirituality.

Describing the meeting that left him with a sense of pure bliss, Prateik Babbar also received gift from Dalai Lama. He was presented with a Buddha statue as well as a copy of the book ‘Beyond Religion’ during their small meeting.

On the other hand, we hear that Dalai Lama’s family seems to already have a sort of connection with Prateik Babbar. The monk’s family, which resides in Dharamshala, often frequents the restaurant owned by the actor. Readers may be aware that Prateik owns a restaurant named Morgan’s Place in Dharamshala which treats everyone to Italian cuisine and it seems that the Lama family has enjoyed the varied delicacies served there.

On the Bollywood front, Prateik Babbar has been maintaining silence on his forthcoming projects and is yet to divulge his future plans related to the entertainment industry.