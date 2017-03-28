Post ugly fight with Kapil Sharma, AIB gives Sunil Grover an offer he can’t refuse

Kapil Sharma is under fire ever since the news broke that he had an ugly fight with fellow comedian Sunil Grover. According to the reports, Kapil Sharma was quite drunk and even hit Sunil Grover with his shoe. Both parties had confirmed on their respective social media handles how things went bad between them.

While Sunil Grover has apparently left The Kapil Sharma Show, the internet comedy group AIB has come to his rescue. The group, which comprises of four standup comedians Ashish Shakya, Tanmay Bhat, Rohan Joshi and Gursimran Khamba, has taken this opportunity to take a jibe at the whole situation. The group us currently airing their second season of comedy news show On Air with AIB.

Before ending their latest episode, Rohan Joshi and Ashish Shakya of AIB gave an open invite to Sunil Grover asking him to join their group where no one has to cross dress for the sake of comedy. Not just that, they even took a dig at the whole flight fight incident between Sunil and Kapil Sharma. Ashish said, “Sunil Grover, if you are watching this and want to work with smart, funny comedy show jahan pe koi bhi mard salwar pehen k nahi aata, toh please phone karo humko. I promise you hum flight pe sirf pillow phenkte hai chappal nahi phenkte. See you.”

Besides this, Sunil Grover has also organized his own live show with fellow comedian Kiku Sharda.