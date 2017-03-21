Parineeti Chopra reveals exclusive details about her smashing playback debut with ‘Maana Na’

“I can reveal for the very first time, exclusively on Bollywood Hungama that I have recorded my song for Meri Pyaari Bindu. It is almost ready. It will be out sooner than you think,” said an excited Parineeti Chopra in a Bollywood Hungama exclusive interview with Content Head-Broadband Faridoon Shahryar. The name of the song is ‘Maana Na’, which has been composed by Sachin-Jigar and has its lyrics penned by Kausar Munir.

“I am very nervous, but, I hope it goes well. Singing on a mike is not easy. It is an art. It requires a lot of technical brilliance. I didn’t want my song to be auto tuned. I wanted me to sing as perfectly as possible. I have learnt music. My guru ji would be upset if I had to auto tune,” said an excited Parineeti. She also added, “This song comes at a very emotional time. It is an emotional song, a love song…a bitter sweet love song. That song was also heard in the announcement video as well.”

Parineeti made me listen to ‘Maana Na’. It is a beautiful melody where the vocals are like the morning sunlight gently peeping through a cottage window at a hill station. Words are crystal clear and move you immensely. Music is draped in the beautiful clothes of Indian instruments with a hint of classical touch. Parineeti makes a fascinating debut as a singer where you actually feel the harkat of a trained classical singer.

The theatrical trailer of Meri Pyaari Bindu will be out in a week or ten days time.