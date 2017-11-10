After Padmavati wrap up, Ranveer Singh enjoys some downtime in Los Angeles

Ranveer Singh has been keeping quite busy with the filming of Padmavati. The actor wrapped up the film on November 4 after one and half years of work on the film. As the cast is gearing up for the full-fledged promotions, Ranveer Singh is enjoying some downtime before the hectic promotions begin.

Ranveer Singh has taken off for some off time and is on holiday in Los Angeles. In a couple of Instagram stories, he shared perfect pictures of beautiful locales in LA. He is seen enjoying the scenic beauty, playing golf, fishing and spending some good time before he returns to India for the film promotions.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmavati will star Ranveer Singh as anti-hero Sultan Alauddin Khilji. The film also stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati and Shahid Kapoor as Maha Rawal Ratan Singh. It is slated to release on December 1, 2017.