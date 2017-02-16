“Padmavati is the best experience of my life” – Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama‘s Content Head Broadband Faridoon Shahryar says that with regards to the burgeoning Padmavati controversy, it is best to be politically correct and stay quiet. He also says that this is the most special role of his career. Parts of the answers given by Shahid were in Hindi and we have done an approximate translation of the same in English.

I liked the way you spoke about whatever happened with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the sets of Padmavati. Do you think it’s important for actors to say what they generally believe?

Actors should keep quiet. The ones who speak have a bad habit of talking. When you speak, another controversy is created. It is better to be politically correct. It is better not to trouble your producer and director. The more you speak up, the more trouble you create for them.

You have an important character in Padmavati. How excited are you?

Some people were of the opinion that some new boy is doing this role. Some said that an established actor was doing this role and why am I doing it now. No one knows what the role is all about. If people have seen my 14 years of work then all I can say is that once the movie releases you shall see it for yourself and you shall get all your answers.

You have been building your physique for Padmavati and are on a special diet too…

Main is saal sirf Padmavati shoot kar raha hoon, aur koi film nahi kar raha. After Udta Punjab & Rangoon, Padmavati is the right next film for me to do. I think it’ll be one of the best characters I’ve played in my career & I’ve worked for 30 days with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, I can say it’s the best experience of my life. I am not somebody who likes to brag about my movies but I feel to gives confidence to people who might be liking or loving me. I am very happy with the fact that I am doing Padmavati. I think it’ll be a film which will be memorable for everybody who is participating in it.