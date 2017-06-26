Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 26.06.2017 | 11:00 PM IST

WHAT! Were the owners of this restaurant inspired by Deepika Padukone’s dialogues from Chennai Express?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Besides the fact that the Shah Rukh KhanDeepika Padukone starrer Chennai Express was a runaway hit at the Box-Office, it also made many of its characters immortal. The most prominent amongst them was ‘Thangabali’. How can one forget Deepika Padukone’s ‘kicking’ dialogues about Thangabali in the film.

Speaking of Thangabali, recently, Deepika Padukone, while on her way home came across a south Indian restaurant named after ‘Thangabali’. Deepika Padukone, who happened to be passing by the restaurant, saw the place and was pleasantly surprised. Speaking about the same, Deepika Padukone said, “I was driving home the other day and suddenly drove past this restaurant called “Thangaballi”!!!Can you imagine!?!I couldn’t stop smiling! I love South Indian food and I cannot wait to try it out!”

On the films’ front, Deepika Padukone is presently busy with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Padmavati, which also stars Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

