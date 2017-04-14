Oops! Jacqueline Fernandez faces wardrobe malfunction but laughs it off

While there is constant pressure on stars to look elegant and glamorous at red carpets, contemporary actresses often take the extra effort to experiment with their looks and opt for some stylish and trendy gowns. Although the outfits look extremely magnificent on these pretty ladies, their layers coupled with their high heels often lead to wardrobe malfunctions.

Jacqueline Fernandez became a victim of one such incident during a television awards gala held recently. She was seen walking the red carpet of this ceremony in a one-shoulder asymmetrical gown. Although she had someone helping her to keep the ruffled layers of her gown in place, it seems that the actress couldn’t avoid an ‘oops moment’ of sorts whilst posing for the paparazzi.

It so happened that the actress’ gown was blown away by a gust of wind nearby, taking her by a surprise. She was sportive enough to cover up the ‘Marilyn Monroe’ moment with her pretty smile and later continued to walk the red carpet with equal poise, something that we appreciate and respect her for.

Jacqueline Fernandez has time and again been appreciated for her fashion sense. This time around too, besides the small oops moment that the actress definitely let it pass with grace, she looked ethereal in her minimal accessories look.

On the Bollywood front, Jacqueline Fernandez has taken off to England to shoot for Judwaa 2. She is also paired opposite Sushant Singh Rajput for Drive and will gear up for the release of the Sidharth Malhotra starrer Reload this year.