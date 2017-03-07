OOPS: Deepika Padukone MISTAKEN for Priyanka Chopra…yet again, by the foreign media

These days, Bollywood actresses, besides conquering the Hindi film industry are making their presence felt in Hollywood as well. The torchbearers of the same these days are in the form of the gorgeous and stunning beauties viz., Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, both of whom have carved their distinct identities in the West as well. While Priyanka Chopra became a household name with her role in the famous TV series ‘Quantico’ and also the to-be released flick Baywatch, Deepika Padukone made her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return Of Xander Cage.

Speaking about xXx: Return Of Xander Cage, during the film’s promotions, the foreign media (the LA media, to be specific) had mistaken her to be Priyanka Chopra. This time round, when Deepika Padukone arrived at the Pre-Oscars party, the foreign media kept on repeatedly addressing her as “Priyanka”, assuming that she was Priyanka Chopra!

Not the one to be fazed even a bit after being addressed as her contemporary, Deepika Padukone handled the situation with utmost calmness and élan, which won her the appreciation of many. Deepika Padukone, who chose not to react to the situation, calmly walked towards her car.