OMG: Sunny Leone posts an image of her bubble bath in a tub

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Sunny Leone posts an image of her bubble bath in a tub Features Features

The hot and sexy Sunny Leone, who never ceases to make news with her sweet antics, recently found herself in a ‘lather’ of things! Well, quite literally! The sexy lady went to the bathroom to have a bubble bath. Looking at the adjoining photograph, the quality of bubble soap turned out to be more than the required!

Realising her mistake, Sunny Leone was quick enough to accept it. She even posted the adjoining photograph on the social media and captioned it as “I think I over did it with the bubble soap!! Hahaha”

On the films’ front, Sunny Leone will be seen alongside Arbaaz Khan in Tere Intezaar. The film is being directed by Raajeev Walia.

Tags : , , ,

You might also like

Here’s the problem Anushka Sharma faced with Diljit Dosanjh during Phillauri making news

Here’s the problem Anushka Sharma faced with…

Sunny Leone denies performing at Justin Bieber concert

Sunny Leone denies performing at Justin Bieber…

Ram-Gopal-Varma-feat-mar

“When Sunny Leone didn’t mind, why is everyone…

Ram Gopal Varma apologizes for his Sunny

Ram Gopal Varma apologizes for his Sunny Leone…

BREAKING ‘Allied Mazdoor Union’ to boycott Ram Gopal Varma, NCP leader Dr. Jitendra Awhad tells Ram Gopal Varma to apologise

BREAKING: ‘Allied Mazdoor Union’ to boycott Ram…

Police complaint filed against Ram Gopal Varma over his Sunny Leone tweet on Women's Day

Police complaint filed against Ram Gopal Varma…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification