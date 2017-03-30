OMG: Sunny Leone posts an image of her bubble bath in a tub

The hot and sexy Sunny Leone, who never ceases to make news with her sweet antics, recently found herself in a ‘lather’ of things! Well, quite literally! The sexy lady went to the bathroom to have a bubble bath. Looking at the adjoining photograph, the quality of bubble soap turned out to be more than the required!

Realising her mistake, Sunny Leone was quick enough to accept it. She even posted the adjoining photograph on the social media and captioned it as “I think I over did it with the bubble soap!! Hahaha”

On the films’ front, Sunny Leone will be seen alongside Arbaaz Khan in Tere Intezaar. The film is being directed by Raajeev Walia.