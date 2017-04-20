OMG! Shruti Haasan indulges in sword fighting

Last seen in the Akshay Kumar starrer hit film Gabbar, Shruti Haasan has not had a film release after that. That has not kept the restless soul sit idle. Shruti Haasan is now busy preparing for a big budget fantasy based tri-lingual drama titled Sangamitra, wherein she will be seen in the role of a warrior princess. Needless to say that, Shruti Haasan is leaving no stone unturned to get every nuance of her character right. As a step in that direction, she is believed to be undergoing rigorous physical training for the same in London.

A source from the unit told us, “Shruti is totally gearing up for her role as ‘Sangamitra’. The role is a complex, yet fierce character that is believed to be an expert battle fighter. In order to make sure she leaves no stone unturned and gives her performance all it needs, Shruti has been training with a professional sword fighting expert and action choreographer in London. He started of training her with basic movements and maneuvers and then brought in the aspect of precision and physical agility. That was accompanied by some intense mind mapping techniques followed by true blue swords men to make sure she had every nuance she needed for a perfect on screen showcase.” When asked about her role, Shruti Haasan said, “I was so glad to have this opportunity to learn a new physical art form. After having martial arts as part of my life early on, sword fighting was a whole new experience which was physically and mentally engaging and exhilarating. I’m looking forward to using this in my role in ‘Sangamitra’.

Besides Sangamitra, Shruti Haasan will also be seen in Behen Hogi Teri, in which she has been paired opposite Rajkummar Rao.