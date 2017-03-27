OMG! See how Ranbir Kapoor looks in Scout uniform for Jagga Jasoos

The film has been in the making for the past couple of years and whilst we have received a couple of glimpses of Jagga Jasoos in the past, here’s a new one yet again. Recently we spotted Ranbir Kapoor shooting for the film amidst a crowd of teens for Jagga Jasoos.

The said picture has gone viral on the web and what also attracted attention was the way Ranbir Kapoor was dressed for the same. The actor was seen in a Scout uniform along with other kids and it was his teenage avatar that intrigued us the most. The first trailer of the film that released a couple of months ago too featured the actor in a school uniform and the audience seem to have appreciated the same. Here too he looks quite convincing as the school-going boy.

Jagga Jasoos is said to be a detective musical which has Ranbir Kapoor setting out in search of his long lost father and has his former flame Katrina Kaif playing his leading lady. However, the film has faced several setbacks and while it was to release in April, the scheduled date has been pushed ahead yet again.

Directed by Anurag Basu, Jagga Jasoos has been shot in varied locations in India and abroad and it marks Ranbir Kapoor’s foray into production.