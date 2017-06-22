Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 22.06.2017 | 1:34 PM IST

Tubelight Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Jab Harry Met Sejal Jagga Jasoos
OMG! Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif shoot for Jagga Jasoos wearing baskets instead of clothes

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
By now we all know that Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif will be seen sharing screen space in the Anurag Basu directed film Jagga Jasoos. Though the film has been under production for the longest while now, it will finally be hitting screens in July.

But before the film releases, we at Bollywood Hungama came across these images of the duo, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif shooting for the film wearing wicker baskets instead of clothes. Apparently, this scene of the two shooting wearing baskets is for a song sequence for the track ‘Jhumritalaiyya’ which will be releasing soon. In the said sequence, both Ranbir and Katrina lose their clothes in a fire and are forced to don wicker baskets in order to save their modesty.

While the setting of the song seems to be rather intriguing, we can’t wait to see the two of them on the big screen. As for the film Jagga Jasoos that sees Ranbir Kapoor playing a detective of sorts is slated to hit screens on July 14, 2017.

