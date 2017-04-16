OMG! This PINK girl could hear only her breath and bubbles. Read on to find out who is she.

Around September last year, filmmaker Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury gifted Bollywood something that will be cherished for a long time. The gift was nothing else, but the ‘revolutionary’ film called Pink, a film that stunned everyone with its hard hitting content. Besides Amitabh Bachchan, it was the stunning Taapsee Pannu who stole everyone’s heart and attention with her superlative performance. Speaking about Taapsee, she is one super excited girl these days as she has got everything going for her. She is truly living her life ‘queen size’.

While on one hand, Taapsee Pannu is busy with the shooting of her most awaited film Judwaa 2, on the other hand, she ensures that she takes a well-deserved break from her busy schedule. She recently posted a video clip of her going underwater as a part of scuba diving. She said that, once she was under the water, all that she could hear was her own breath and bubbles. She captioned the video clip as, “When all you can hear is your own breath n bubbles! #underwaterworld #scubadiving #kohsamui #tapctravels”.

On the films’ front, Taapsee Pannu will be seen alongwith Varun Dhawan in Judwaa 2, which happens to be a remake of the Salman Khan starrer Judwaa. Directed by David Dhawan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Judwaa 2 is all set to release on September 29 this year.