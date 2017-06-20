OMG! Katrina Kaif is working round the clock! HERE’S WHY!

After having started off with Boom, the stunning Katrina Kaif walked her way up in Bollywood, purely on the basis of her hard work, dedication and sincerity. There is absolutely no doubt about the fact that Katrina Kaif, today, is one of the hardest working stars in the film industry.

Filmmakers who have worked with the gorgeous Katrina Kaif only had immense praises her for her discipline and dedication. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, ensured that she always stuck to her professional commitments without causing any kind of inconvenience to anyone.

One peep in her appointment diary will reveal that Katrina Kaif has an extremely choc-o-bloc schedule. She has been working round the clock to keep upto her deadlines. Besides being super busy with the dubbing of her upcoming film Jagga Jasoos, Katrina Kaif is also simultaneously promoting the film with the team. If that wasn’t enough, Katrina Kaif has also been rehearsing incessantly during early mornings and late nights for her highly anticipated performance at the upcoming IIFA awards.

Speaking of Jagga Jaasoos, besides Katrina Kaif, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor as the main lead. The film, which has been directed by Anurag Basu, will be releasing on July 14 this year.