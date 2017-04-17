OMG! Fatima Sana Shaikh looks unrecognizable in this look test for Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

OMG! Fatima Sana Shaikh looks unrecognizable in this look test for Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan

Strange things happen in Bollywood. Only last year, we saw Aamir Khan playing a father to Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in the record breaking film Dangal. If the buzz is to be believed, then, this year will see Fatima Sana Shaikh paired opposite Aamir Khan as his leading lady in the much talked about Thugs Of Hindostan.

The adjoining photograph has been doing the rounds since the last couple of days, stating that this was the look test which Fatima Sana Shaikh had given for her role opposite Aamir Khan in Thugs Of Hindostan. Since there has been no official confirmation or negation about Fatima Sana Shaikh being signed up for the film, the rumors are only getting stronger by the day.

Earlier, the names tossed for the much coveted role in the film included the likes of Shraddha Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and even Alia Bhatt. When contacted by a leading entertainment portal, the YRF spokesperson had replied that no actress had been finalised yet for Thugs Of Hindostan.

Besides Aamir Khan, Thugs Of Hindostan also stars the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs Of Hindostan is reportedly an adaptation of the novel ‘Confessions Of A Thug’ which has been written by Philip Meadows Taylor. The film is slated to release during Diwali 2018.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

Aamir Khan’s Dangal will release in China on this day

AWESOME! Aamir Khan’s Dangal will release in…

Amitabh Bachchan advocates for women rights

Amitabh Bachchan advocates for women rights on…

haunt Amitabh Bachchan

Old neck pain returns to haunt Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan shoots extra scenes

SCOOP: Amitabh Bachchan shoots extra scenes for…

Dangal National Anthem row in Pakistan

Dangal National Anthem row in Pakistan: Director…

'Secret Superstar' to release in Diwali

‘Secret Superstar’ to release in…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification