OMG! Amitabh Bachchan’s old injury resurfaces and he has been sporting neck brace

While he continues to rule Bollywood as a legend as Amitabh Bachchan once again bagged many awards in the past year of Pink, the megastar is reportedly in pain owing to an old injury that has been bothering him now. Some of the onlookers may have spotted the megastar sporting a neck brace of late and it is because of the pain that has resurfaced.

Though he often manages to pose at events minus the brace, the photographs of Amitabh Bachchan in a neck brace has gone viral and the actor recently spoke about the same on his blog. Elaborating on how he got the injury, Amitabh said, “Many have, yes, seen the picture with the neck brace and have expressed either exclamation or remedy, or surprise.. it is factual and it is on my neck, because the neck is strained .. these are recurrences of old action and stunt injuries right from the time of DON and several other films that came after and that have involved my physical movements for action deeds going horribly wrong..”

He further also went on to describe in detail about the health issue and how it is giving him sleepless nights adding, “To get back to the brace .. the cervical has undergone so many damage inflicting stunts that several vertebrae are damaged, out of position, infected with trauma, and several other complicated medical terminology which I just cannot understand .. resulting in any act or movement or subjection to an awkward resting position, those vertebrae move about again out of position, making it impossible for me to sit stand sleep rest in any position whatsoever..”

Last seen in Pink, Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up for the release of many films in the forthcoming year and the first in the list is Sarkar 3 whose release was pushed further for a month recently. Besides that, the megastar will be sharing screen space with none other than Aamir Khan in YRF’s Thugs of Hindostan and also, the actor will return with the Aankhen franchise, with the second instalment.