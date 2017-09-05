OMG! Akshay Kumar raises Rs. 6-7 crore for Bharat Ke Veer at Motilal Oswal’s investor conference

In the beginning of the year, Akshay Kumar posted a video where he suggested a portal through which people can donate money to the families of the martyred soldiers. In just two and a half months, the actor got the required help and support and ‘Bharat Ke Veer’ was launched with much fanfare. The actor has realized that merely starting the website and app is not enough. Hence, he’s going all out to promote and assure that it gets generous donations.

The actor was recently seen at the 13th Annual Global Investor Conference of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Akshay Kumar spoke about ‘Bharat Ke Veer’ passionately and why it’s important to loosen your purse for this noble initiative. A source said that attendees were so happy with Akshay Kumar that he managed to collect around Rs 6-7 crore from this particular event itself from the ultra-rich businessmen present at the family. This is highly praiseworthy and Akshay Kumar proved that he is making a mark not just in reel by doing socially relevant films. He’s also trying to make a mark using his stardom for the right reasons.

Akshay Kumar was recently seen in Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, which promoted the ‘Swacch Bharat’ campaign of the government and the use of toilets. He’ll be seen in the tri-lingual sci-fi biggie 2.0, co-starring Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson. He’ll also be seen in PadMan, co-starring Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte, the sports biopic Gold, and a film on Gulshan Kumar, Mogul.