Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 22.06.2017 | 1:34 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tubelight Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Jab Harry Met Sejal Jagga Jasoos
follow us on

NOSTALGIA! Arjun Kapoor walks down the memory lane with THIS photograph

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

NOSTALGIA! Arjun Kapoor walks down the memory lane with THIS photograph

After having made his debut with Ishaqzaade, the suave Arjun Kapoor gradually worked his way up to reach where he is today. Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor share an extremely close bond with each other.

Recently, Arjun Kapoor reposted a very cute photograph of him and his sister Anshula. The said photograph had the brother-sister duo posing in an amusement park. The photograph was aptly captioned “Gotta love the 90s!! @arjunkapoor #SameSameButDifferent #JuniorKapoors #ArjunHadALittleLamb #WhoDressedTheSameAsHim”

On the film’s front, the suave Arjun Kapoor will soon be seen in Mubarakan, which has him playing a double role. Besides him, the film stars Anil Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and Ileana D’cruz. The film, which is being directed by Anees Bazmee, is slated to release on July 28, 2017.

Tags : , , , , , , ,

You might also like

OMG! Esha Gupta shares her private pics from…

“Baahubali served as a wakeup call to our…

Varun Dhawan stabs Baahubali Prabhas…

"Fanney Khan is a BEAUTIFUL straight from…

Guess who this star kid is in a black…

Ajay Devgn showcases his fun side in this…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification