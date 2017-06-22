NOSTALGIA! Arjun Kapoor walks down the memory lane with THIS photograph

After having made his debut with Ishaqzaade, the suave Arjun Kapoor gradually worked his way up to reach where he is today. Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor share an extremely close bond with each other.

Recently, Arjun Kapoor reposted a very cute photograph of him and his sister Anshula. The said photograph had the brother-sister duo posing in an amusement park. The photograph was aptly captioned “Gotta love the 90s!! @arjunkapoor #SameSameButDifferent #JuniorKapoors #ArjunHadALittleLamb #WhoDressedTheSameAsHim”

On the film’s front, the suave Arjun Kapoor will soon be seen in Mubarakan, which has him playing a double role. Besides him, the film stars Anil Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and Ileana D’cruz. The film, which is being directed by Anees Bazmee, is slated to release on July 28, 2017.