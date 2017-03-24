This new version of ‘Gerua’ shared by Shah Rukh Khan will definitely make you smile

Just a couple of days ago, Shah Rukh Khan was in his elements at a show where he was invited as a guest speaker. The actor known for his witty one-liners and captions recently posted something on social media along with a cheeky comment that left the audience intrigued.

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to share a video on the popular song ‘Gerua’ from the 2015 release Dilwale which was his comeback venture with his favourite co-star Kajol. The actor also added this tongue-in-cheek caption saying, “Would’ve shot Gerua with ice cream instead of going to Iceland had I seen this earlier… Awesome!”

For the uninitiated, besides the melodious number sung by Arijit Singh and Antara Mitra, the song was also known for its stunning visuals that were shot in Iceland, including the picturesque Black Sea.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Raees, recently wrapped up the Imtiaz Ali directorial, opposite Anushka Sharma, tentatively titled Rehnuma. He has also started prepping for the Aanand L. Rai directorial in which he plays the role of a dwarf.