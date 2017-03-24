This new version of ‘Gerua’ shared by Shah Rukh Khan will definitely make you smile

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

This new version of ‘Gerua’ shared by Shah Rukh Khan will definitely make you smile featrues

Just a couple of days ago, Shah Rukh Khan was in his elements at a show where he was invited as a guest speaker. The actor known for his witty one-liners and captions recently posted something on social media along with a cheeky comment that left the audience intrigued.

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to share a video on the popular song ‘Gerua’ from the 2015 release Dilwale which was his comeback venture with his favourite co-star Kajol. The actor also added this tongue-in-cheek caption saying, “Would’ve shot Gerua with ice cream instead of going to Iceland had I seen this earlier… Awesome!”

For the uninitiated, besides the melodious number sung by Arijit Singh and Antara Mitra, the song was also known for its stunning visuals that were shot in Iceland, including the picturesque Black Sea.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Raees, recently wrapped up the Imtiaz Ali directorial, opposite Anushka Sharma, tentatively titled Rehnuma. He has also started prepping for the Aanand L. Rai directorial in which he plays the role of a dwarf.

Tags : , ,

You might also like

Aditya Chopra woos Ranbir Kapoor for his next

Aditya Chopra woos Ranbir Kapoor for his next

Shah Rukh Khan in a fix with the IT department over his Dubai property

Shah Rukh Khan in a fix with the IT department…

Here’s the problem Anushka Sharma faced with Diljit Dosanjh during Phillauri making news

Here’s the problem Anushka Sharma faced with…

Salman

Salman Khan beats Akshay Kumar and Hrithik…

After Shah Rukh Khan, Emraan Hashmi to play a dwarf in Nikhil Advani’s next film

After Shah Rukh Khan, Emraan Hashmi to play a…

Shah-Rukh-Khan

BREAKING: Rs. 150 cr. budget for Dwarf film…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification