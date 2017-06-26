Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 26.06.2017 | 1:45 PM IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui thinks Sridevi is the best actress in the world

BySubhash K. Jha
Nawazuddin Siddiqui thinks Sridevi is the best actress in the world

Nawazuddin Siddiqui considered among the most accomplished contemporary actors is an unabashed Sridevi fan. Who isn’t? You may well ask. But Nawaz’s adoration and adulation of the timeless actress is on another level. Says Nawaz, “We tend to use superlatives to describe many artistes whom we like. And we often say about an actor or actress that he or she is one of the best. But with the Sridevi I can say with full confidence and certainty that she is the best actor in the world. No two ways about it.”

And how and where does this certainty about Sridevi’s supremacy come from? Says Nawaz, “After getting the rare privilege and opportunity of working with her in Mom. I was always her fan. Big fan. Srideviji has always been my favourite actress. Srideviji and Bachchan Saab were always my favourites .I’d sneak into a theatre close to my home to watch their films whenever I could.”

Nawaz had to pinch himself when he was offered a film with his idol. “When I got a chance to work with Srideviji in Mom I couldn’t believe it. It was more than a dream come true. As an actor I couldn’t hope for a more favourable situation. It’s my good fortune that I got to share screen space with Srideviji. As a viewer I would always wonder how she managed to be so perfect in every film, every character. As a co-actor I still don’t know how she manages to be so flawless in every take.”

