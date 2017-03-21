NAUGHTY: Find out what Rakhi Sawant is doing with an ice cone

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Find out what Rakhi Sawant is doing with an ice cone

She loves to call herself as the quintessential item girl and yet another talent that our very special Rakhi Sawant possesses it is that of making and staying in news. Once again Ms. Sawant is in news for sharing sensational content on social media.

Rakhi Sawant recently shared a video where she is trying to treat conjunctivitis with an ice cone. Knowing her, not only is it filled with her dramatic way of storytelling but the video has been receiving flak from social media users terming it as ‘raunchy’. But the performer obviously remains unfazed by all the haters and she continues to spread the drama around social media.

Just a few days ago, one of her MMS had gone viral where she was seen changing clothes. On the other hand, Rakhi was also in news for her minor political stints and her comments on actress Sunny Leone.

