“It’s mudslinging of the worst kind”- Sonam Kapoor weighs in on Kangna Ranaut- Karan Johar’s fallout

Kangna Ranaut and Karan Johar’s war of words have been the talk of the nation ever since she made a blasting comment on his talk show, Koffee with Karan. The actress had said that if there was ever a biopic made on her life, Karan Johar would play the character of a snooty filmmaker. The actress addressed him as the flagbearer of nepotism and movie mafia.

Although Karan Johar did not say anything on the show, he did hit back at her comment by later responding that Kangna Ranaut needed to stop using the victim card and woman card every time she wanted to make a point. If the industry was so terrible for her, she should just leave it. Since then, the two A-listers have gone back and forth with their nasty arguments.

Many industry members have avoided the topic about the spat between Karan and Kangna but recently Sonam Kapoor had some things to say about them. In an interview with NDTV, Sonam added that she found the whole controversy between the two celebrities very entertaining and opportunistic. “I said it was very entertaining. Every morning I wake up and it’s great bathroom reading. It’s mudslinging of the worst kind. I don’t know Kangna. I know Karan very well. I find Kangana very entertaining and that’s about it. I don’t want to comment on something that looks opportunistic, honestly. And I believe you are a feminist when you build other people up, especially other women. All I can say is that I respect the choices that she (Kangna) has made in her career till now,” said Sonam on being asked about her take on the entire episode.

Talking about her experience on Koffee with Karan, Sonam said, “I made a decision when I was very young after my second or first ‘Koffee With Karan’ – it was that I would not do mudslinging when other actors and actresses are concerned because I would not do it for TRPs, I would not do it for a channel and if I felt I have to give an opinion or be opinionated, it would have to be for something that is relevant.”

But, Sonam would refrain herself about talking about Kangna Ranaut’s unabashed words for other people. She said, “I don’t think to drag someone down or criticising someone or having this public spat – I find it very distasteful. You can set examples without washing your dirty linen in public.”

Sonam further defended her friends, Aanand L Rai and Karan Johar, by calling them very idealistic and ethical people. She said, “I am very close to Aanand L Rai, Karan Johar and Swara Bhaskar. These three people are very idealistic and ethical human beings. Aanand Rai made Raanjhana with me. He also made Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns with Kangna. His female protagonists are very strong.”

Sonam Kapoor also talked about Kangna Ranaut’s comment on nepotism by saying, “Karan Johar has only taken me in one film, ‘I Hate Luv Storys’, 9 years back. If he really was someone who was a flagbearer of nepotism, I am sure he wouldn’t have launched 12 directors. So, both of them are right in their own way.”

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor will soon start filming for her sister Rhea Kapoor’s next production titled Veere Di Wedding starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar.