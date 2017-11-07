Milind Soman trolled on Twitter for dating a much younger girl

Milind Soman was one of the sexiest guys in the 90s after he emerged on the scene with Alisha Chinai’s song ‘Made In India’. He did films but never got the intended success. He disappeared and emerged a few years ago and became a social media sensation. Despite being in his 50s, he was completely fit and successfully completed marathons, triathlons etc. with ease.

But off late, he’s being trolled heavily. Milind Soman celebrated his 52nd birthday recently while on a vacation to Norway. He was seen with his live-in girlfriend, Ankita Konwar, in this trip and she’s quite young – reportedly 18 or 23 years old. The age difference seems to have irked the Twitterati and they have been ridiculing the actor for dating the girl that probably is in her teens.

Happy birthday chiken! 🙂 A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on Aug 31, 2017 at 1:38am PDT

Ankita Konwar is also a marathoner and a fitness freak just like her boyfriend and has been travelling all over the world.

At Milind Soman’s age, I will be dating carbon. — Numbyaar (@NumbYaar) November 6, 2017

Milind Soman is a sugar-free daddy. — Gabru Tippler (@MrTippler) November 6, 2017

Milind Soman and I have SO MUCH in common. For example:

– He’s 50. I feel like I’m 50.

– He’s always running. I’m also always running…late.

– He has starred in exactly zero hit movies. Just like me.

– He’s dating and I’m als– okay never mind. Sorry, I wasted your time guys. — Akshar (@AksharPathak) November 6, 2017

Milind soman’s Gf : hey ,i’ m 18 and my bf is 50 ! Is that bad ?

Friend : u just spelled Dad wrong

????#MilindSoman — deeps (@deepikaseth1) November 6, 2017

When Milind Soman’s girlfriend was born, Milind Soman was Captain Vyom — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) November 6, 2017

Chetan Bhagat introduced us to Half Girlfriend. Milind Soman introduced us to One-Third girlfriend. — Anshu Mor (@anshuMor) November 6, 2017