Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 07.11.2017 | 3:36 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Ittefaq Tiger Zinda Hai Golmaal Again Julie 2 Padmavati Qarib Qarib Singlle
follow us on

Milind Soman trolled on Twitter for dating a much younger girl

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Milind Soman trolled on Twitter for dating a much younger girl

Milind Soman was one of the sexiest guys in the 90s after he emerged on the scene with Alisha Chinai’s song ‘Made In India’. He did films but never got the intended success. He disappeared and emerged a few years ago and became a social media sensation. Despite being in his 50s, he was completely fit and successfully completed marathons, triathlons etc. with ease.

But off late, he’s being trolled heavily. Milind Soman celebrated his 52nd birthday recently while on a vacation to Norway. He was seen with his live-in girlfriend, Ankita Konwar, in this trip and she’s quite young – reportedly 18 or 23 years old. The age difference seems to have irked the Twitterati and they have been ridiculing the actor for dating the girl that probably is in her teens.

Happy birthday chiken! 🙂

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on

Ankita Konwar is also a marathoner and a fitness freak just like her boyfriend and has been travelling all over the world.

Tags : , , , ,

You might also like

">

Book Review: Bollywood - The Films! The…

">

INSIDE PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan,…

">

Check out: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja make…

">

INSIDE PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone, Katrina…

">

#HappyBirthdaySRK: When Shah Rukh Khan…

">

Check out: Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, and…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification