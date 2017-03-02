Max Fashion India launches a new property- ‘Max Emerging Star’

Max, the leading international fast fashion brand has announced its new property ‘Max Emerging Star’ which will serve as the perfect platform for India’s aspiring actors, dancers and fashion enthusiasts to fulfill their dreams and get groomed for superstardom. The contest is focused on the search for the most fashionable aspirant: Mr. and Miss Max Emerging Star, who has talent, the right body language, attitude and the passion to get closer to making it to Bollywood.

Nowadays, the harbinger of performing arts is not just metropolitan cities anymore; it is the Indian tier 2 cities that are now the new drivers of acting, dance and fashion. Even with the advent of communication technology, the locals do have to struggle as there are not many avenues or platforms for them to showcase their talent. Hence, with Max Emerging Star, Max aims at reaching out to these talents from small towns and provide them that perfect launch platform.

Starting off from March 7 this year, auditions for the contest will be held in 04 cities including Vadodara, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneshwar and Lucknow. Contestants will be judged by an esteemed jury panel in each of these cities and winners will be announced. These city winners will then undergo a final selection round in Mumbai on April 7. The jury panel for the final selection round includes acting legend Anupam Kher, actor and supermodel Marc Robinson and India’s favorite dance Guru Terence Lewis.

The schedule for the City Auditions is provided below –

Vadodara – Tuesday, 7th March 2017 at Inorbit Mall

Visakhapatnam – Saturday, 11th March 2017 at Chitralaya Mall

Bhubaneshwar – Thursday, 16th March 2017 at Rajmahal Chowk Store

Lucknow – Wednesday, 29th March 2017 at Fun Republic Mall

Registrations in each of the above cities would be 11am to 1pm on the above mentioned dates.

Eligibility criteria –

Age of participants should be between 18 to 24 years

Participant’s marital status should be single

Minimum height requirement – 5’5” for females and 5’10” for males

Participants should be of Indian nationality

To register for Max Emerging Star, please log on to http://www.maxemergingstar.com

Winners of each City Finale will receive a cash prize of rupees 40,000/- , will get featured on hoardings in their respective cities and will also get chance to be groomed by Actor and Supermodel Marc Robinson. The National Winners – Mr. and Miss Max Emerging Star will be gratified with a 3 month acting course at Anupam Kher’s Actor Prepares – The school for the actors and a 1 month intensive dance course at Terence Lewis professional training institute.