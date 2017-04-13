“Marriage, be it love or arranged, if it makes a person happy it should be done” – Shraddha Kapoor

The Mohit Suri directed film Half Girlfriend that talks about the changing equation of relationships will be hitting screens soon. The film which is based on the book by the same name by novelist Chetan Bhagat has managed to generate quite a bit of hype. Recently at the launch of the film’s trailer the lead actress of the film, Shraddha Kapoor, got talking about relationships and marriage and even went on to talk about her own discussion with family on the said matter.

Speaking about the same Shraddha Kapoor said, “There is a change that comes with each generation. My grandparents had told me they had an arranged marriage, but now certain parents are open to the concept of love marriages and for that matter even live in relationships. So I feel that this is a kind of process that happens, though in certain parts of India there is an orthodox culture, and the way people see marriages and arranged marriages; but then there also is the fact that your parents want your happiness.”

Going on to talk about the discussions she has had with her parents about marriage, Shraddha Kapoor added, “I have often asked my mom and dad, and they have asked me as well about marriage. When we discuss marriage; be it love marriage or arranged marriage, I feel that whatever makes the person happy be it via love or arranged marriage that is something that should be done.”

As for the film, Half Girlfriend that features Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles in produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and is slated to hit screens on May 19, 2017.