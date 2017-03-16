This is how Malaika Arora spent her Holi weekend

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

This is how Malaika Arora spent her Holi weekend-1

The long weekend of Holi saw an array of celebrations by celebrities who participated in the festivities with family and friends. However, actress Malaika Arora chose to take the opportunity of the long weekend of Holi to indulge in a 3 night stay at luxurious wellness getaway at Atmantan Wellness Resort.

Wishing to attain ultimate relaxation, Malaika Arora partook in fitness classes and experienced the hot stone and Atmantan Signature massage, as well as rejuvenating facial therapies. Private Yoga sessions held by the yoga expert of the resort were offered, which the actress thoroughly enjoyed.

This is how Malaika Arora spent her Holi weekend-2

Talking about her stay at the resort, Malaika Arora said, “I can’t get over the hospitality and comfort with which everybody took care of. They made me really comfortable and I felt totally at home. The yoga sessions were fantastic and the food was one of the highlights as it is a beautiful amalgamation of taste with health. I would happily say that I’d come back here with my entire family and I look forward to doing that very soon.”

