Lisa Haydon flaunting her baby bump in a bathtub

After having got name and fame in the world of modelling, ramp shows and judging beauty contests, the stunning Lisa Haydon debuted in Bollywood as an actress with the Sonam Kapoor starrer Aisha. Despite not being that comfortable in Hindi, her sincere attempts and hard work paid off rich dividends and opened up an array of film offers. Her roles in films like Queen, Housefull 3 and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil were immensely liked by one and all.

A few months ago, the stunning Lisa Haydon stunned and took everyone by surprise when she announced her marriage with Dino Lalvani, the son of Pakistan-born British entrepreneur Gullu Lalvani. A few months later, she put all the speculations to rest when she announced about her pregnancy.

This time round, she shocked everyone yet again by posting the adjoining photograph on the social media. The photograph sees Lisa Haydon having a bubble bath in a bathtub and reading a magazine as well.

On the films’ front, because of her pregnancy, Lisa Haydon has not yet signed any films so far.