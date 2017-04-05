Is Lion’s Sunny Pawar going to be a one film wonder?

Garth Davis’ Lion put the spotlight firmly on 8-year old Sunny Pawar who was feted celebrated and interviewed by the American press like a superstar. Little Sunny, who came from a financially challenged background, found himself surrounded by the most incredible adulation.

Most recently Casey Affleck, this year’s Oscar winner for best actor, expressed a keen desire to spend time with little Sunny. During a roundtable discussion by Hollywood Reporter when Casey was asked whom he would like to take with him if marooned on an island he mentioned Sunny’s name.

Such global fame, recognition and adulation for an Indian actor of any age is unheard of. But where does Sunny go from here? He has signed a second film Tabrez Noorani’s Love Sonia. However in the film the spotlight is on another child actor Mrunal Thakur who plays the title role.

Fans of Sunny Pawar’s scene stealing role in Lion would be shocked to know he has just a small walk-on part in Love Sonia. Says director Tabrez Noorani, “Sunny has a very small role in my film, a fruit vendor who encounters Sonia.”

So is Sunny going to be a one-film wonder like many child actors in the past?