Lethal, contemporary and wacky – Ranveer Singh’s avatar will take you by a surprise

Known for going unconventional when it comes to style, Ranveer Singh’s quirky fashion has taken the internet by a storm for good and bad reasons. Uninhibited by the criticism and unaffected by the appreciation, the actor continues to try something new and this time around too, he has gone a step ahead for a brand endorsement.

Ranveer Singh took to social media to share a picture where he is seen in a rather unique avatar, with long braided hair, unkempt beard yet well-suited. While Game of Thrones fans will swear by his avatar having an uncanny resemblance to a popular character from the series, that is Khal Drogo, once again Ranveer managed to surprise everyone with his experimentation.

However, the actor hasn’t donned this for a film or any promotion but for a fashion brand that he endorses. Posting about the latest ad campaign for Jack & Jones on his Instagram, Ranveer added, “There’s chaos in the offing… #DontHoldBack @jackjonesindia.”

On the film front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Befikre and is currently gearing up for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali magnum opus Padmavati. He has also signed Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy which is the story of street rappers inspired from real life.