Lata Mangeshkar felicitated with Legendary Award by the Brand Laureate

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Lata Mangeshkar felicitated with Legendary Award by the Brand Laureate

Over the years, Indian melody queen Lata Mangeshkar has wowed the audience with her mesmerizing voice and won several prestigious awards for it. Recently, the iconic singer was honoured with the Legendary Award by The Brand Laureate.

Lata Mangeshkar shared the photo of the award and thanked everyone for her gratifying career. “Heartfelt thank you to The Brand Laureate for honouring me with the Legendary Award 2017,” she wrote alongside the pictures. She further wrote, “I have lived through a gratifying career for which I am and will always remain in deep gratitude to all my well wishers.”

Lata Mangeshkar felicitated with Legendary Award by the Brand Laureate

Lata Mangeshkar’s award reads, “Asia Pacific Brands Foundation awards Lata Mangeshkar, Legendary Award as a veteran melody queen who has given a plethora of memorable hits and soulful melodies in Hindi film music.”

The Brand Laureate recognises world-class achievement in branding amongst individuals and companies.

Tags : , , ,

You might also like

Amitabh Bachchan to endorse Lloyd Electric

Amitabh Bachchan to endorse Lloyd Electric?

lion

Dev Patel starrer uses Lata Mangeshkar’s voice to…

Shaina-NC-to-Zaira-Wasim

“India & the government is with you” says…

Special screening of Dangal for all-daughter families in Haryana's Karnal district

Special screening of Dangal for all-daughter…

Lata-Mangeshkar-131113

Lata Mangeshkar unwell, conferment of…

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali to dedicate his next film…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification