Lata Mangeshkar felicitated with Legendary Award by the Brand Laureate

Over the years, Indian melody queen Lata Mangeshkar has wowed the audience with her mesmerizing voice and won several prestigious awards for it. Recently, the iconic singer was honoured with the Legendary Award by The Brand Laureate.

Lata Mangeshkar shared the photo of the award and thanked everyone for her gratifying career. “Heartfelt thank you to The Brand Laureate for honouring me with the Legendary Award 2017,” she wrote alongside the pictures. She further wrote, “I have lived through a gratifying career for which I am and will always remain in deep gratitude to all my well wishers.”

Lata Mangeshkar’s award reads, “Asia Pacific Brands Foundation awards Lata Mangeshkar, Legendary Award as a veteran melody queen who has given a plethora of memorable hits and soulful melodies in Hindi film music.”

The Brand Laureate recognises world-class achievement in branding amongst individuals and companies.