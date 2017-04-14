This lady is all set to ‘shine bright’ in Salman Khan’s Tubelight

If there’s one film which has been the most awaited film of the year, then, it has to be the Salman Khan starrer Tubelight. There are many reasons for the same. Firstly, the film stars the magnetic crowd pulling superstar Salman Khan. Secondly, the film is being directed by the ace filmmaker Kabir Khan, with whom, Salman Khan has always delivered a hit. Thirdly, the film will see the beautiful Chinese actress Zhu Zhu as Salman Khan’s on screen ladylove.

Zhu Zhu, as you all know, will be making her Bollywood debut with Tubelight. For those who are unaware about the stunning Zhu Zhu’s past credentials, let us tell you that, after starting her career as a host of many shows, she made her film debut in the Chinese romantic comedy What Women Want. The ace actress is now all set to step into Bollywood with Kabir Khan’s Tubelight.

Speaking about Zhu Zhu, Kabir Khan said that while she was a fantastic actor and a beautiful person, he thoroughly enjoyed working in the film with her. He added that, while Zhu Zhu brought depth to the film, her performance gave a special touch to her character. Kabir Khan described the actress as ‘the heart of the film’.

Besides Salman Khan and Zhu Zhu, Tubelight also stars Sohail Khan. While the film is a period drama set in 60s during the Indo-China war, it is slated to release on June 23 this year.