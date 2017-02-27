Karisma Kapoor gets trolled for having organizers hold an umbrella for her

Readers may recollect that last year, a picture of Parineeti Chopra went viral on social media where one of the spot boys was seen holding an umbrella for her during a sunny day. While many slammed the actress calling it derogatory, yet another photo surfaced online that was met with a similar response. However, this time around it is that of Karisma Kapoor.

The 90s diva, who is now a mother of two, has been consciously staying away from Bollywood. Karisma Kapoor, who was recently in news for her personal life, shared this picture on her Instagram page with the caption, “#dubaidrizzle when it rains at an event smile and keep going #communityawareness #kidshealthandnutrition #healthybabycontes t#aboutlastnight?#dubai.”

What followed were a series of comments with many lashing out on the actress for being insensitive and making an organizer hold the umbrella for her. It so happened that Karisma was attending an event related to child nutrition and health in Dubai when it started drizzling. During that time, one of the organizers was seen holding an umbrella for her as the actress was seen posing for the shutterbugs.

The picture irked some of the social media users who went on to slam the actress for using her celebrity status to get someone to hold an umbrella for her, with many of them even commenting on asking her to hold it on her.